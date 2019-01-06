Driver facing charges after deadly T-bone crash, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Police say charges are pending against the driver of a Dodge Charger who they said T-boned and killed the driver of a truck late Saturday night.

Authorities said the driver of the Charger was speeding westbound on Foster Road moments before T-boning a pickup. Police said the pickup was eastbound on Rittiman Road and was making a left onto FM 78 when the driver of the charger hit the truck in the middle of the intersection.

Police said the pickup and the Charger went through a steel fence and into a ditch.

The driver of the truck, who has not yet been named, died on impact, police said.

The driver of the Charger and their two passengers were all taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center with minor injuries, according to authorities.

Police have not named the driver of the Charger, or shared what charges they will face.

