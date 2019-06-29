Driver of semitrailer found in river near Houston was from SA, family says

HIGHLANDS, Texas - The body of a truck driver that was found Friday in a river near Houston was identified as a San Antonio man, KSAT 12's sister website, Click2Houston.com, reported.

The victim was identified by family members as 60-year-old Steve Martinez.

Martinez was driving a semitrailer on Interstate 10 in Highlands on Thursday when he crashed into a vehicle that was facing the wrong direction following a minor crash.

He lost control of the semitrailer, crashed through a guardrail and plunged nearly 30 feet into the San Jacinto River below, officials said.

Martinez's family said he was married to his wife, Ruby, for 36 years. Family members said he enjoyed spending time with his family and barbecues, and he had a very distinct laugh.

His 60th birthday was Wednesday, a day before the crash.

You can read more about this story on Click2Houston.com.

