Person fatally struck by vehicle on Northwest Side, SAFD says
Pedestrian died after the crash
SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead after a crash on the Northwest Side early Monday morning.
Officers responded to the crash just after 6:10 a.m. in the 6000 block of Danny Kaye Drive between Shadow Glen and Oakdell Way.
The San Antonio Fire Department said one person was struck by a vehicle, killing them.
KSAT has reached out to the San Antonio Police Department for more information on this crash.
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors
Ivan Herrera, MSc Business, has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering consumer and money content, news of the day and trending stories.
Alex Gamez is a photojournalist at KSAT.