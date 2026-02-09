Skip to main content
Clear icon
51º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Person fatally struck by vehicle on Northwest Side, SAFD says

Pedestrian died after the crash

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Alex Gamez, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead after a crash on the Northwest Side early Monday morning.

Officers responded to the crash just after 6:10 a.m. in the 6000 block of Danny Kaye Drive between Shadow Glen and Oakdell Way.

The San Antonio Fire Department said one person was struck by a vehicle, killing them.

KSAT has reached out to the San Antonio Police Department for more information on this crash.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Recommended Videos