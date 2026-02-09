San Antonio firefighters extinguish fire at abandoned North Side restaurant

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters put out flames at the abandoned Fuddruckers building on Botts Lane near Loop 410 on the North Side.

The fire happened around 9 p.m. Sunday.

A battalion chief said people experiencing homelessness may have started the fire inside the fenced off building.

Arson investigators were called to the property to investigate what led to the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The battalion chief said the building would likely be demolished soon.

