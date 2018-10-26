Drivers capture crazy video of giant runaway spool rolling down I-10

HOUSTON - It’s not strange to see objects on Texas highways, but a giant spool rolling down Interstate 10 is another thing altogether.

The giant spool got loose on I-10 east near downtown Thursday, according to KSAT sister station KPRC-TV.

The wheel, with what appeared to be large tubing on it, got loose from a flatbed truck, and was later moved back to the truck, officials with the Texas Department of Transportation told KPRC.

This happened to me today on I-10 East Freeway pretty scary ! pic.twitter.com/B5IGobILQw — Dennis Lewis (@CustomFG) October 25, 2018

It rolled down I-10 for some time before it came to a stop in the middle of the highway.

No injuries were reported, but traffic was slowed and delayed for miles.

KPRC posted video of the wild scene.

