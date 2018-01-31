Drivers were street racing before 1 driver crashed through Acme Park fence, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Police believe street racing is to blame for a single-car crash that sent four people to the hospital on Tuesday.

Authorities were called to the 500 block of Acme Road around 6 p.m. after a driver hit a pole and a fence at Acme Park.

Police said two drivers were racing when someone in front of the two racing drivers made a turn.

One driver lost control and hit a pole and a fence at the park.

The driver is facing serious bodily injury charges in the wreck. Police said the second driver took off.

