Electrical fire in kitchen damages home on East Side

SAN ANTONIO - An electrical fire that started in the kitchen has damaged a home on the city's East Side, San Antonio firefighters said Monday.

Authorities received the call for the fire around 4:15 a.m. at the home located in the 400 block of Blue Bonnet Street.

Officials said it was an electrical problem inside a vent fan that caused the fire.

Firefighters said the people inside the home were awake when the fire occurred and were able to get out of the house along with their pet dog.

Firefighters found the small fire and managed to put it out quickly. Damage to the home however is estimated at $20,000.

