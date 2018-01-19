Man taken away in handcuffs following North Side condo fire

SAN ANTONIO - A North Side man was taken away in handcuffs by San Antonio police following an early morning condo fire.

The call for the fire came just before 4 a.m. at the Calais Villas Condominiums, located in the 11800 block of Parliament Street, not far from Churchill High School.

According to firefighters, the small fire occurred in a second story unit. As a precaution, firefighters evacuated everyone out of the building but they were allowed to return to their homes later.

An occupant was home at the time of the fire and was checked out by emergency crews for minor smoke inhalation.

The man who lives in the unit that had the fire was seen being handcuffed by police and was taken off in a patrol car. At this time, it is not known why he was taken into custody.

Arson investigators have now been called in to investigate. There is no damage estimate at this time and the cause has yet to be determined.

