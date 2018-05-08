‘Emergency Closure': Pavement failure forces major lane closure on I-10 on NW side

SAN ANTONIO - The Texas Department of Transportation in San Antonio announced an emergency closure for the right lane of westbound Interstate 10 due to a pavement failure.

TxDOT said the closure between Boerne Stage and Ralph Fair roads is being taken for "safety reasons."

The closure is expected to take place at 5:30 p.m. and will disrupt the evening commute, TxDOT officials said.

"This closure is anticipated to last through the end of the week (and) we are discussing options now," TxDOT said on its Twitter page.

TxDOT advised commuters to plan accordingly while officials discuss a long-term strategy.

