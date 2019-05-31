Family from Georgia searching for loved one reported missing in Bexar County on May 1

SAN ANTONIO - Shane Jean-Louis Bourret, who is from Georgia, has been missing in San Antonio for nearly a month, and family members are hoping the public can help with their search.

“If he's out there still alive, we just want answers. If he's alive and he's got problems or something, we just want to know he's alive,” said Cheryl Iler, Bourret's mother.

His wife and mother reported him missing after he stopped calling May 1. They said he arrived in San Antonio on April 24 to work for a company in town and was staying in an AirBNB with a coworker.

Bourret's 2019 white Chevrolet Silverado with Florida license plates KCN-DN11 is also missing.

“We're so emotionally overwhelmed. We are sad. We’re going crazy,” Iler said. “We just don't know how to feel we have to keep a good face in front of the children.”

The father of three is a U.S. Navy veteran. His family said there has been no phone or credit card activity.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said Bourret was believed to be staying in the I-10 and De Zavala area and was last known to have worked in west Bexar County near Grissom Road. He has an Eagle tattoo on his right arm and a lizard arm on his right leg.

Bourret is from an area near Atlanta, Georgia. Call 210-335-6078 if you have information on his whereabouts.

