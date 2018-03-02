News

Famous rap mogul Rick Ross hospitalized, machines take over for heart and lungs reports say

Ross was breathing heavy, unresponsive

By Mary Claire Patton - Digital Content Curator
SAN ANTONIO - Rick Ross, 42, is a Grammy-nominated rap mogul who was brought up in Miami.

He was found unresponsive in his home in South Florida, according to reports.

Ross has been hooked up to a machine that's taking over the function of his heart and lungs according to sources connected to the music mogul, TMZ reported.

The reports detail a 911 call that claimed Ross was breathing heavy, unresponsive and “slobbing at the mouth.”

