Famous rap mogul Rick Ross hospitalized, machines take over for heart and lungs reports say

SAN ANTONIO - Rick Ross, 42, is a Grammy-nominated rap mogul who was brought up in Miami.
He was found unresponsive in his home in South Florida, according to reports.
Ross has been hooked up to a machine that's taking over the function of his heart and lungs according to sources connected to the music mogul, TMZ reported.
The reports detail a 911 call that claimed Ross was breathing heavy, unresponsive and “slobbing at the mouth.”
