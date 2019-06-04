SAPD: Father, 2 young girls die in Southwest Side home with high levels of carbon monoxide

SAN ANTONIO - A father in his mid-50s and two young girls were found dead in their home on the Southwest Side on Monday evening, San Antonio police said.

Officers said they received a call around 5:20 p.m. for a welfare check in the 100 block of Evandale Street from a family friend who owns the home.

The homeowner said she went to check on the family and had spoken with them Sunday afternoon. When she entered the home, she found the two young girls, who were between 9 and 11 years old, unresponsive in a bedroom.

The woman said she immediately left and called police.

When officers arrived, they found the girls’ father in another room, unresponsive.

All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said it appeared the two girls, who were in a back bedroom together, had died in their sleep.

Fire officials determined there were high levels of carbon monoxide in the home.

Police said there was a generator inside the home that was on but no longer working because it had run out of whatever was powering it. The electricity in the home had been turned off Friday, the homeowner told police.

It’s unclear if there was a carbon monoxide detector in the home.

Police are still searching the scene for clues.

