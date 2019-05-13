Fiesta DWI arrests down 10 percent from 2018

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio's streets were a little safer this Fiesta season with authorities seeing a 10% decrease in driving while intoxicated arrests from last year.

San Antonio police on Monday released arrest numbers from 2019, which show that 204 people were arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Last year, authorities said 227 people were arrested on DWI charges.

This year's numbers also covered a longer time span than the previous year, since some Fiesta events were held a week before the actual kickoff. The 2019 numbers cover April 12 to April 28.

The department also noted that this is the ninth year in a row that the city did not have a DWI fatality.

