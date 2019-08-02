Fire forces evacuation of North Side Walmart

SAN ANTONIO - Employees at a North Side Walmart were evacuated early Friday morning due to smoke in the building, San Antonio firefighters said.

The fire was reported just after 4 a.m. at the Walmart store in the 8500 block of Jones Maltsberger Road, not far from Loop 410 and Highway 281.

Firefighters said they arrived at the scene to find light smoke inside the store. An electrical short in a meat cooler is what likely caused the fire, fire officials said.

Employees were evacuated from the building as emergency crews worked. Firefighters eventually put out the small fire with an extinguisher and then cut power to the unit.

The workers have since been allowed to return inside the building to continue their day, firefighters said.

A damage estimate was not released.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.