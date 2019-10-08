Fire in utility closet forces evacuation of hotel

SAN ANTONIO - A fire in a utility closet at a downtown hotel forced guests to be evacuated overnight, San Antonio firefighters said.

The fire was reported just after 2:30 a.m. at the Hotel Valencia Riverwalk in the 150 block of East Houston Street.

Firefighters said they found a small fire on the second floor of the hotel that was quickly put out by the building's sprinkler system.

Guests of the hotel were evacuated as emergency crews worked at the scene. They have since been allowed back in.

The damage to the hotel is believed to be minimal, firefighters said.

Arson investigators have now been called in to determine the fire's exact cause.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.