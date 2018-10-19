Fired SAPD detective now charged in botched sex assault cases

SAN ANTONIO - A former San Antonio Police Department detective accused of botching dozens of sex assault cases has now been charged with tampering with evidence.

SAPD fired Kenneth Valdez last fall after an internal affairs investigation determined that he failed to follow up on evidence and closed cases without fully investigating them.

A six-month review determined that Valdez acted alone in mishandling the cases.

At least one of the cases was reopened and prosecuted. Nicholas Garcia will be sentenced this month after pleading no contest to aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Valdez was assigned 131 cases in the year before fellow investigators discovered discrepancies in his work.

Valdez was indicted Tuesday and arrested Wednesday. He will was scheduled to be arraigned Friday morning in the 399th district court, but that arraignment was postponed.

An arrest warrant affidavit outlines eight counts against Valdez with the alleged offenses occurring between January 2016 and August 2017. All counts involve making false entries into the SAPD management system or intentionally concealing evidence including video recordings, a phone and a cheek swab in cases under investigation.

Indictment against Kenneth Valdez:

Nov. 2, 2016: Valdez made a false entry in the SAPD record management system

Aug. 11, 2017: Valdez intentionally concealed a video recording to impair its availability as evidence in an investigation

Oct. 31, 2016: Valdez made a false entry in the SAPD record management system stating there was no physical or corroborating evidence in a case.

Jan. 3, 2016: Valdez made a false entry in the SAPD record management system

Aug. 11, 2017: Valdez intentionally concealed a phone to impair its availability as evidence in an investigation

Jan. 19, 2016: Valdez made a false entry in the SAPD record management system

Aug. 11, 2017: Valdez intentionally concealed a video recording to impair its availability as evidence in an investigation

Aug. 11, 2017: Valdez intentionally concealed a buccal swab to impair its availability as evidence in an investigation

Continuing coverage on KSAT.com:

Police chief, city manager ‘outraged' after SAPD SVU fails to properly investigate 130+ cases

SAPD lieutenant, two sergeants failed 'to properly supervise the unit,' chief says

Chief, city manager 'greatly exaggerated' findings from SVU investigation, SAPD union president says

SAPD detective fired for failing to properly investigate 130 plus SVU cases

Fired SAPD detective acted alone in mishandling SVU cases, review finds

SVU detective who failed to investigate rape cases fired, again; 1 other officer terminated

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.