First NFL-licensed Dallas Cowboys Fiesta medal unveiled

By Mariah Medina - Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO - America's team is entering the realm of Fiesta medals for the first time.

On Tuesday, the official Fiesta Instagram account unveiled the first NFL-licensed Dallas Cowboys Fiesta medal.

The Salvation Army of San Antonio announced that proceeds from the medal will benefit the nonprofit.  

The medals will be available for purchase sometime in April at Cowboys stores in San Antonio malls, Fans United and H-E-B, according to the Salvation Army of San Antonio. The medals will also be available in limited quantities at the Official Fiesta Store at 2611 Broadway St.

It's unclear how much the medal will cost.

 

