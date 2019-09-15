New middle school in Boerne named for local hero

BOERNE - The sky over the new Capt. Mark Tyler Voss Middle School was filled with the sight and sound of an F-16 flyover to the cheers and applause of those gathered Saturday for the school's ribbon cutting.

"This is beyond my imagination," said Marcy Voss, his mother. "We are so blessed by what this community has done to support us and to honor our son."

Voss was a 27-year-old aircraft commander in the 93rd Refueling Squadron in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, when in 2013, his KC-135 Stratotanker crashed shortly after take-off in Kyrgyzstan on a combat refueling mission to Afghanistan.

"Capt. Voss is a local hero. He is an absolute local hero," said Beto Hinojosa, the school's first principal.

Hinojosa said when it came to selecting a name for the school that just recently opened with an enrollment of 550 students, "It was a no-brainer."

He said the Boerne ISD committee's decision was "100% unanimous."

Voss graduated from Boerne High School in 2004 where he was a star soccer player, in addition to being involved in other school activities, including helping elementary students through the school's PAL program.

The boy who dreamed of becoming a pilot went on to become Boerne's first graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy

Although he was a humble person, his mother said, "I think he would be so proud, so proud of what this community has done to love him."

