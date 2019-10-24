Follow BSCO during domestic violence warrant roundup

SAN ANTONIO - Several dozen people in Bexar County wanted for warrants on domestic violence are now behind bars.

It happened after the Bexar County Sheriff's Office rounded up several wanted offenders in light of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

KSAT 12's Sarah Acosta and photographer Azian Bermea rode along with BSCO Sgt. Shawn Tobleman, who was overseeing some teams doing the warrant roundups Wednesday.

Tobleman usually works and oversees undercover investigations.

Today, he worked with a handful of the many BCSO teams who dedicated their day to arresting wanted offenders for domestic violence from 2018 to 2019.

"We are all concentrated on doing this round up today," Tobleman said.

Domestic violence is a known problem in Bexar County.

"It's very sad," Tobleman said.

When District Attorney Joe Gonzalez took office in January, he determined he had to take on a 2,000-case backlog — all of those related to domestic violence.

Wednesday's roundup was geared at raising awareness about the issue and tackling the problem, especially in light of Domestic Violence Awareness Month this October.

"I don't think anyone wakes up and says, 'Today I'm going to abuse my loved one,'" Tobleman said. "I understand emotion takes place and things get out of hand."

During our ridealong we visited three offenders homes; two of them were not home.

However, one man was. His arrest warrant was on a felony offense of aggravated robbery.

Tobleman said he was wanted for breaking into the home of a relative and assaulting them.

Tobleman believes whatever the result Wednesday, it's important to address the problem and teach future generations not just about resources but how to be better.

"We've got to learn as a society to think rather than react," he said. "And learn not to teach our children the bad habits we've learned from generations before."

