Former Lee HS memorabilia auction nets more than $10K; here are top 10 items sold

SAN ANTONIO - An auction held by the Northeast Independent School District that featured memorabilia from the former Lee High School netted more than $10,000, district officials said.

The money raised from the auction will go to the district’s general fund, NEISD spokesperson Aubrey Chancellor said.

Donated items and anything associated with the school's old name, Robert E. Lee High School, was sold during the online auction, which ran from July 16-30.

The the top 10 items sold at the auction were:

Wrestling Mat Set, $1,361 Tile Mosaic (Class of 64, rebel flag), $505 Concrete and Tile Mosaic (Class of 76), $205 Folding Sideline Chairs, $150.00 Building Letters, $145 Folding Sideline Chairs, $125 Floor Mat (With Lee HS Logo), $110 Folding Sideline Chairs, $110 Tile Mosaic (Class of ’64 with General), $105 Folding Sideline Chairs, $105

The auction upset many former Lee High School students and others in the community because many of the items appeared to have been donated or given as gifts by prior graduating classes and alumni.

The school was renamed to Legacy of Educational Excellence High School, or LEE, after public outcry over its connection to the Confederate-era Civil War general.

The name will officially change at the beginning of the 2018-19 school year.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.