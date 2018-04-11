Four Kerrville ISD first-graders handled rabid bat, report says

KERRVILLE, Texas - Four Kerrville elementary school students came into contact with a dead bat that tested positive for rabies, the Daily Times in Kerrville reported Wednesday.

The first-graders at Nimitz Elementary School found and handled the dead bat, which was located on the playground at the school, the report said.

The bat was collected and sent for testing to a laboratory, where it tested positive for rabies, the report said.

Even though the bat couldn't have bitten the children, its corpse could have transmitted the disease, the report said.

Kerr County Animal Services officials suggested the children should get emergency medical attention.

