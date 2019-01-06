SAN ANTONIO - Your Christmas tree is the gift that keeps on giving. The carefully ornamented tree that sheltered your gifts and made your home smell like the holidays can help keep your garden alive.

The San Antonio Waste Management Department will turn your Christmas tree into mulch at no cost.

According to Marcus Lee, from the SAWMD, it's important to remove all ornaments, lights, or tinsels before drop-off, as "those non-organic materials would contaminate the mulch, and that means the tree would have to go to the landfill."

Other tips include cutting the tree in half if it exceeds 6 feet in height and not bagging your trees. No live wreaths, garlands or plants will be accepted.

Trees can also be picked up curbside if they're cut into pieces to fit loosely in your green organics cart with the lid closed.

People can drop off their live Christmas tree on Jan. 12 and 13 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at any of the nine locations below.

Rusty Lyons Sports Center, 6300 McCullough, 78212

Bitters Brush, 1800 Wurzbach Parkway, 78216

Southeast District Center, 7402 S. New Braunfels, 78223

Southside Drop-Off Center, 5450 Castroville Road, 78227

Northeast District Center, 10303 Tool Yard, 78233

Northwest District Center, 6802 Culebra Road, 78238

Nelson Gardens, 8963 Nelson Road, 78252

Eisenhower Park, 19399 NW Military Highway, 78257

Stone Oak Park, 20395 Stone Oak Parkway, 78258

The Bitters Brush and Nelson Gardens locations are open every day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will accept trees the entire month of January.

