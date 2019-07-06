Funeral details released for fallen Kendall County sheriff's deputy

SAN ANTONIO - The Kendall County Sheriff's Office has released details of the funeral services for its first deputy to die in the line of duty in 20 years.

Deputy Carlos Ramirez, 32, was struck and killed by a truck on I-10 Tuesday morning as he conducted a traffic stop on another vehicle. The crash investigation is still ongoing.

Ramirez had been with the Kendall County Sheriff's Office since December 2016. He had also recently returned from a deployment with the National Guard in Djibouti.

The married father of two was transported from a funeral home in San Antonio on Saturday afternoon to the family's chosen funeral home in Comfort. Other first responder agencies joined in the procession or showed their support along the route.

Kendall County Sheriff Al Auxier said various law enforcement officers and National Guardsmen will keep watch over Ramirez's body until his funeral services Thursday.

The family is asking those who attend the service to wear red, white and blue casual attire. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the 100 Club of Kendall County, which says it has already collected more than $32,000 for Ramirez's family.

Funeral Services

Thursday, July 11

1:30 p.m.

Oak Hills Church

19595 I-10, San Antonio, Texas

Graveside Services and interrment

Tuesday, July 16

11:30 a.m.

Ft. Bliss National Cemetery

El Paso, Texas

