Services for Bexar County Commissioner Paul Elizondo to begin today

SAN ANTONIO - The services honoring Bexar County Precinct 2 Commissioner Paul Elizondo will begin on Wednesday.

Elizondo died last Thursday at the age of 83.

On Wednesday, he will lie in state at the San Fernando Cathedral at 1 p.m.

The Elizondo family will then begin receiving friends at the cathedral at 5 p.m. A rosary will be held at the same location starting at 7 p.m.

A mass is scheduled Thursday at the San Fernando Cathedral at 10 a.m. He will be laid to rest at at the San Fernando II Mausoleum.

Elizondo is survived by his wife of 55 years, Irene Elizondo; his sons, David Elizondo, Richard Elizondo and John Elizondo; his granddaughters, Adelina, Marrisa, and Sofia; and the mother of the grandchildren, Lucinda Elizondo.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.