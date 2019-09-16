GBRA, property owners considering deal to avoid draining lakes

Attorneys for the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority and two groups of property owners are considering a deal to temporarily stop the draining of four local lakes.

Both sides are talking Monday morning to try to hammer out details on an agreed temporary injunction.

The broad outline of the deal would be that the GBRA does not drain Lake McQueeney, Lake Placid, Meadow Lake and Lake Gonzales as planned, provided the lakes are completely closed.

Experts would determine if any parts of the lakes could then be opened.

Such an injunction would stay in place pending a trial.

The hearing will reconvene at 1 p.m. to see if an agreement can be reached.

