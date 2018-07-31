Google Fiber now available to new areas of San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Google Fiber announced Tuesday morning that residents in northeast San Antonio can now sign up for the internet service.

Residences near Willshire Terrace and East Terrell Hills have until Sept. 13 to sign up for Fiber 1000.

Fiber 1000 delivers up to 1,000 megabits per second of high-speed symmetrical broadband to their homes, according to a press release.

Google is charging $55 a month for the service, which is already available on San Antonio’s far west side.

“I’m happy to officially welcome Google Fiber to District 2,” said San Antonio District 2 Councilman William “Cruz” Shaw. “High speed internet service adds tremendous value to our community. This is such an important step in San Antonio’s journey toward improving access for residents across the City.”

More customers will have an opportunity to sign up for Google Fiber as construction continues in the coming months.

“Building a new Fiber network takes time, but we’re working hard to bring Fiber service to more areas of San Antonio as quickly as we’re able to do so,” Tyler Wallis, Google Fiber’s San Antonio city manager, said.

San Antonio residents can see if their home is eligible for Google Fiber by clicking here.

