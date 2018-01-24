Grand jury indicts woman in murder-for-hire plot

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio woman was indicted Tuesday by a Bexar County grand jury in connection with trying to hire a hitman to kill a woman and her husband.

Ruth Comer, 64, is charged with two counts of solicitation of capital murder.

According to court documents, in April 2013, Comer solicited Charles Grube, a carnival worker, to kill Kristina Moore and her husband, Charles Grube.

Comer gave Grube a handgun and told him, "I want Kristina gone, and if you have to, kill Jacob," an arrest affidavit said.

In 2012, Comer paid Moore $10,000 to hire a hitman to kill her boyfriend, Jerry Collins, who was later found dead in his mobile home in the 800 block of Corrine Drive. Comer was apparently in Collins' will and stood to gain some money, court documents said.

"When I get my money, anything you want," Comer told Grube, according to the affidavit.

Comer and Moore were not arrested in connection with Collins' death.

