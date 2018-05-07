'Hangover' actor Ken Jeong puts M.D. to use after woman seizes during comedy set

"The Hangover" and "Community" star Ken Jeong played the doctor in 2007's "Knocked Up" but that's not where he got the nickname "Dr. Ken." The Michigan native is actually a physician. He got his medical degree from the University of North Carolina

PHOENIX, Arizona - Comedian and "Hangover" actor Ken Jeong put his medical education to use Saturday after a woman in the crowd of his Phoenix comedy set experienced a medical emergency.

According to TMZ, a woman began seizing toward the beginning of his show and when he realized it wasn't a heckler, he rushed to the woman's aid.

TMZ reported that Jeong, who obtained his medical degree in the 1990s, cleared the area and provided medical assistance with the help of an emergency medical technician in the crowd until paramedics arrived.

The celebrity gossip website said the woman regained consciousness and was taken to a hospital.

Jeong received a round of applause for his quick actions.

Jeong played a doctor on ABC's "Dr. Ken."

