Harry Potter-themed coffee shop opens in South Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Attention wizards, now you can get your morning coffee with a little sprinkle of magic.

A coffee shop in Corpus Christi is getting attention across the state for its Harry Potter-inspired theme.

It's called "The Coffee MUGGle" and it's owned by Susan Almaguer, a single mom of two who says she has always dreamed of having her own coffee shop.

"I’ve always loved coffee and Harry Potter and I figured what better two combinations than the ones I love," Almaguer said.

Harry Potter fans share a special bond, and Almaguer has seen proof of that since opening the shop.

Many of the things in her shop were donated by people in the community.

"I’m proud of how the community has embraced me and my shop. When I see those donations, it makes me feel like I’ve accomplished something," Almaguer said.

"I wanted to be able to connect with the community the only way I knew how... nerd fandom and coffee," she said.

