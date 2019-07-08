Hazmat crash, spill closes highway; 5 taken to hospitals

SAN ANTONIO - An 18-wheeler crashed Monday afternoon in south Bexar County, spilling about 2,500 gallons of ammonia and prompting the closure of a highway, officials said.

Bexar County Sheriff's Office spokesman Johnny Garcia said five people were taken to hospitals for inhaling ammonia.

The form of ammonia spilled is believed to be a diluted form of the chemical, which doesn't pose serious risk or harm to the residents in the immediate area, Garcia said.

The southbound lanes of Highway 181 South and Max Road are shut down. The northbound lanes of Highway 181 South near Laguna Road are closed.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

