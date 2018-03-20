Here's what we know: Latest on Schertz bombing

SCHERTZ, Texas - A suspected serial bomber mailed two packages through FedEx, one of which exploded at a FedEx facility in Schertz overnight.

The second package did not explode. It was found earlier Tuesday by authorities at a FedEx near the Austin airport. A tweet by the Austin Statesman said Rep. Lloyd Doggett confirmed that the package found in Austin is a bomb.

The Schertz explosion is the fifth in less than three weeks as confusion continues to mix with a rising sense of fear.

During a brief news conference Tuesday morning, federal investigators revealed little information about what caused a package on an automated conveyor belt to explode inside the Schertz FedEx sorting plant just before 12:30 a.m.

READ MORE: SAPD retracts statement regarding second explosive package, says police chief misspoke

A woman who was working near the belt complained of “ringing in the ears.” She was treated at the scene and released.

The building was evacuated to make way for agents in protective gear who could be seen entering and exiting the sorting plant throughout the day.

The explosion Tuesday is another ripple in the suspect’s pattern, which in 19 days has gone from doorstep deliveries to using a tripwire to now having a package explode before likely reaching its intended destination.

“This is a very fluid investigation. We want the general public to know their safety is our number one priority,” said Frank Ortega, with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

FIRST LOOK: Aerial photos show up-close look at serial bomber's latest attack in Austin

There has been a lot of misinformation about whether the second package with an explosive device was found. San Antonio Police Chief William McManus first said a second device was found. Then the police department said the chief misspoke.

FedEx later said a second package had been found and turned over to investigators.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.