Police: 2 arrested after heroin, meth, marijuana found while serving search warrant

SEGUIN, Texas - Authorities with the Seguin Police Department on Sunday recovered heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana and cash while serving a search warrant, according to a news release from the department.

Officers, along with police K-9 Cooper, executed a search warrant at a home in the 600 block of Maldonado Avenue in Seguin.

Police said they located more than 64 grams of heroin, 14 grams of methamphetamine, 7 ounces of marijuana and more than $1,600.

Police arrested Samantha Salazar, 28, on a charge of hindering apprehension or prosecution of a known felon, possession of marijuana in a drug-free zone and three counts of manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, according to police.

Erica Medrano, 34, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for possession of dangerous drugs, police said.

