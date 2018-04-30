Houston woman escapes kidnapper, suspect still on the loose

HOUSTON - A Houston woman is recovering from injuries she suffered after jumping out of her kidnapper's car. In an interview with KSAT's sister station in Houston, KPRC, Luz Baena said she was riding her bicycle when a man in a gray car pulled up next to her and got out.

“He threw the bicycle and I said, 'What do you want from me?' and I panicked,” Baena told KPRC. “I said, "What do you want? You can have the bicycle,' and he said, 'No, I want you.'”

Baena said the man forced her into his car. A couple of blocks later, she noticed they were approaching a group of people so she decided to jump out of the car for help.

Baena suffered broken bones in her face, a black eye and bruises on her arms and legs.

“My knees. Everything (is) painful, painful. But thank you God I’m still alive," she told KPRC.

Watch KPRC's story:

Harris County officials believe the same man tried unsuccessfully to kidnap another woman that same day.

The suspect is described as a black man in his early 20s with a thin build, approximately 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall, bald and clean-shaven. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and khaki pants. His vehicle is described as a dark gray four-door Camry with front right damage and varying rims, according to investigators.

Video of suspect vehicle from Harris County Sheriff's Office:

You can follow the latest on this story on KPRC's website.