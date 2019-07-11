Circling vultures lead to discovery of human skull at SA park

Rob Kim/Getty Images

SAN ANTONIO - Human remains were found along Salado Creek, in the Ira Lee area at Tobin Park Trailhead on Wednesday, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

A passerby called police after he saw vultures circling near the park and finding a skull.

When officers arrived on scene, the person who notified police walked the officers to the area where he found the skull.

Officers verified that the skull was human and discovered a decomposed body about 75 yards away, according to preliminary information from SAPD.

Crime scene investigators and detectives were called to the location to collect evidence and the remains. It isn't immediately clear whether the remains belong to one or two individuals.

Manner of death has not yet been determined and the case remains under investigation.

