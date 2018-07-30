Hundreds evacuated as 500-acre wildfire spreads to Hill Country state park

BURNET COUNTY, Texas - A large wildfire that began on private property prompted hundreds of evacuations Sunday at a Hill Country state park.

According to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Service Department, the fire has breached the boundary of Inks Lake State Park, located a little more than 100 miles north of San Antonio.

About 250 park visitors have been evacuated, and the wildlife service said the park is now closed.

According to the Inks Lake State Park Facebook page, campers are only being allowed to come to the park Monday from 10 a..m. to 2 p.m. to retrieve their remaining belongings and then leave.

The post read that access to the park is only available from Highway 29 to Park Road 4 and campers must bring their park permit to be allowed on the grounds.

The brush fire began on private property off of County Road 116 by the park.

The fire has burned an estimated 500 acres and was 10 percent contained as of Sunday evening.

A brush fire has breached the boundary of Inks Lake State Park northwest of Austin. About 250 Park visitors have been evacuated.



The brush fire began on private property off of county road 116 by the park.



Follow updates here and at https://t.co/ZcCBCmXT0i. pic.twitter.com/agI5Mz4UpU — TX Parks & Wildlife (@TPWDnews) July 29, 2018

The wildfire is the second in Burnet County this week and is closer to homes than the previous fire.

Crews from more than 17 area fire departments, the Texas A&M Forest Service, and as far away as Georgia and Florida are helping to contain the flames.

Follow updates at http://TexasStateParks.org and the park’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.