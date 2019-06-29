Hundreds flood Crockett Park for Pride Bigger Than Texas festival

SAN ANTONIO - Hundreds flooded Crockett Park on Saturday for the Pride Bigger Than Texas festival, which precedes the Pride Bigger Than Texas parade.

The festival ran from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., featuring dozens of vendors and health-related booths for patrons to visit.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. and will feature more than 170 contributors, including presidential candidate and former Mayor Julián Castro.

Castro announced Friday he would march in the parade. His arrival comes less than 72 hours after Castro and other presidential candidates squared off in the first Democratic debate.

Serving as 2019 Pride Bigger Than Texas parade grand marshals will be Autumn Summers, who has raised over $1 million for local charities and has worked in the drag world for 38 years and Gene Elder, who managed the well-known gay bar San Antonio Country and will be serving posthumously.

Entry to the festival is $10.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.