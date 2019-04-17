News

I-10 East near Luling closed due to big rig crash, DPS says

Troopers investigating major accident in Guadalupe County

By Adrian Garcia - Digital Journalist

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas - A major accident involving several vehicles, including big rigs, has prompted the closure of Interstate 10 east in Guadalupe County.

Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety told KSAT.com troopers have been investigating the accident since 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

More News Headlines

DPS officials said the accident happened just east of Seguin and near Luling.

SKY 12 footage shows several heavily damaged big rigs, including a Walmart semitruck, and other vehicles on the highway.

This is a developing story. Stick with KSAT on air and online for the latest updates.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.