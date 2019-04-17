I-10 East near Luling closed due to big rig crash, DPS says

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas - A major accident involving several vehicles, including big rigs, has prompted the closure of Interstate 10 east in Guadalupe County.

Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety told KSAT.com troopers have been investigating the accident since 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

DPS officials said the accident happened just east of Seguin and near Luling.

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 EB at mile marker 625 (Highsmith Road) is closed due to a major crash. Closure expected to last a few hours. — TxDOT San Antonio (@TxDOTSanAntonio) April 17, 2019

SKY 12 footage shows several heavily damaged big rigs, including a Walmart semitruck, and other vehicles on the highway.

