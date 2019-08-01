Ice skating rink coming to downtown San Antonio this holiday season

SAN ANTONIO - Not only will you get to enjoy thousands of lights along the riverwalk and a huge Christmas tree in downtown San Antonio, but now an ice skating rink will be added.

The Rotary Club of San Antonio announced the nine-week program that will start in December and end in February 2020 at Travis Park.

The ice skating rink will be made of real ice and will hold about 150 ice skaters.

"It's really going to take over an entire quadrant of Travis Park," Rotary Club of San Antonio President Brandon Logan said. "It's going to be a great winter experience for our residents and also tourists here in San Antonio."

General admission to the rink will cost $10 and it will cost $4 to rent skates.

In addition to the rink, food trucks and a hot cocoa station will be added to the area.

The hope is to bring back the ice skating rink every holiday season and have it become a tradition for many families.

