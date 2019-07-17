IKEA to celebrate teachers with appreciation event

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

LIVE OAK, Texas - IKEA is celebrating teachers next month with a Teacher Appreciation Day event involving giveaways and workshops.

The event will be held Aug. 1 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Live Oak IKEA location.

According to a news release, the first 150 teachers to arrive at the store will get a free welcome gift when they show their school ID.

Teachers will also be able to cash in on food offers from the furniture giant.

The event is part of a nationwide initiative from IKEA to support the local teaching community.

Teachers can take park in a make-and-take wall art workshop or a clean desk workshop, a news release states.

There will also be a raffle for members of the IKEA Family loyalty program to win a $75 gift card.

