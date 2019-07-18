Inmate mistakenly released from Bexar County Jail, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO - An inmate was mistakenly released from the Bexar County Jail, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

The error was discovered around 5 p.m. Wednesday. The Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Unit placed Trecko White, 31, back into custody around 6 p.m. in the 1600 block of Lone Oak.

White was booked into the jail for a family violence assault, second offense, charge and will also be held on a charge of possession of a controlled substance out of Brazos County, to which he is awaiting extradition, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office said Internal Affairs has started an administrative investigation into the error.

