Internet mob hits wrong target over Whataburger MAGA hat video

SAN ANTONIO - Well, that went about as well as expected.

In a wave of anger, members of an Internet mob went looking for the man who was seen in a viral video throwing a drink at a teenager in a San Antonio Whataburger and took his "Make America Great Again" hat.

But now that the Internet mob thinks they may have found him, it is the suspected man's brothers who are looking over their shoulders.

Because the man has not been arrested, KSAT 12 is not naming him. That hasn't stopped numerous social media users from posting what they say is the man’s phone number and address.

This online outing of personal information, known as doxing, is meant to help others harass the targeted person. The several doxing posts have either insinuated violence or called for it outright.

"Feel free to throw frozen turds through the windows," a Facebook user said.

"WHO WANTS TO GO TO AN A** WHOOPIN PARTY," another person said on Twitter.

The mob, however, has seemed to have missed its target, sending a wave of harassment to the wrong house.

"People have been posting his old address and doxing it, but it's really my address. He doesn't live here anymore," the man's brother, Zeus, said. "He hasn't lived here for the last five years."

Zeus, who asked to be identified by his first name only, said he and his other brother actually live at the address that’s been widely posted across social media.

Other unrelated people also live at the house, Zeus said. However, the brother who many people, including Zeus, believe is the one from the video, does not.

"And people are just plastering that address out there, you know, blindly," Zeus said. "Just, you know, trying to get people to, you know, come over here and do what? You know? Like what are they going to come do, you know? Like, they going to assault us, you know? They going to egg our house or mess with us just because of something that my brother did?"

Since the video was posted, Zeus said people have come knocking on the door. He said they have had to call police to chase them off. People have also sent pizzas to the home to see who came to the door, he said.

Zeus said he has also seen other family members' addresses posted online.

As for his brother's actual address, Zeus said he doesn't even know where that is, saying, "He's estranged to me, and he's cut himself off from me, and I don't give a damn what happens to him."

Meanwhile, San Antonio police said they are investigating the incident shown in the viral video, but there have been no arrests.

