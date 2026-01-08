Skip to main content
Local News

San Antonio protesters demand justice after ICE officer fatally shoots woman in Minneapolis

The protest happened Wednesday outside San Antonio City Hall

Avery Everett, Reporter

Everett Allen, Photojournalist

Ricardo Moreno, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – A shooting hundreds of miles away in Minneapolis is now fueling anger and action in San Antonio.

About 50 people gathered outside City Hall on Wednesday night, calling for accountability after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent shot and killed a woman in Minnesota.

“We’re out here today to demand justice for Renee Good,” protester Destiny Pena said.

About 50 people gathered outside City Hall on Wednesday night, calling for accountability after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent shot and killed a woman in Minnesota. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
On Wednesday, the Department of Homeland Security said an ICE officer shot and killed a 37-year-old woman. U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said the woman was trying to run officers over with her car, and that’s why the agent fired “defensive shots.”

Good “refused to obey their commands,” Noem said. “She then proceeded to weaponize her vehicle ... he used his training to save his own life and that of his colleagues.”

The mayor of Minneapolis condemned what happened on Wednesday, demanding that ICE leave the city.

Protesters in San Antonio called for similar action.

About 50 people gathered outside City Hall on Wednesday night, calling for accountability after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent shot and killed a woman in Minnesota. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
“ICE out, shut it down,” they chanted. “No more raids in our town.”

In a statement Wednesday night, San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones said she is “deeply saddened by the needless tragedy in Minneapolis.”

“While ICE continues to have a presence in San Antonio, I continue to ask the Department of Homeland Security for more information on their activities, and call for transparency so that we are prioritizing the safety of our community and preventing similar tragedies in our own city,” Jones said.

