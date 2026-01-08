ME’s office identifies man killed in shooting at North Side home on New Year’s Day Jeffery Tovar, 45, died after being shot in the head, the ME’s office said SAN ANTONIO – The 45-year-old man killed after an altercation-turned-shooting at a North Side home has been identified.
Jeffery Tovar was killed after being shot in the head, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office said. His death was ruled a homicide.
The shooting happened at around 5:45 p.m. Thursday in the 12200 block of Ridge Crown, San Antonio police said, not far from Wetmore Road.
Responding officers found the man lying near a bedroom entryway inside the home. EMS officials arrived and pronounced the man dead, an SAPD preliminary report said.
Officers spoke to a witness who did not realize it was a shooting until a 37-year-old man, identified as a suspect in SAPD’s report, came to her door and said, “he had shot someone.”
The man asked the woman to call police, the report said.
SAPD detained the man at the scene. It is not yet clear whether charges are expected or how the two men knew each other.
SAPD said its investigation is ongoing.
