Local News

1 injured after rollover crash on South Side, San Antonio police say

Crash happened around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

Matthew Craig, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – One person was injured in a rollover crash on the South Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday near State Highway 16 and West Villaret Boulevard.

Police said the driver of a sedan traveling southbound lost control and crossed over the median. The sedan crashed into a truck going northbound, causing the truck to flip over.

A passenger in the truck was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said no drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.

Additional information was not immediately available.

