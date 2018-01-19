NFL player threatened to sexually assault officer's wife during arrest, police say

SUNRISE, Fla. - New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson was arrested Friday in Florida after he fled from police and later threatened to sexually assault the arresting officer's wife, according to a police report.

Anderson was arrested on several charges, including resisting an officer without violence, reckless driving, eluding law enforcement and harming a public servant or family.

According to the Sunrise police report, Anderson fled from police during a traffic stop and was traveling 105 mph in a 45 mph zone.

"The driver was all over the roadway and failed to maintain a single lane on numerous occasions," Officer Jonathan Hennessy wrote in his report.

Hennessy also wrote that Anderson sped through several red lights.

When Anderson's SUV finally came to a stop, Hennessy asked him why he was driving so recklessly, Anderson invoked his right to remain silent, the report said.

Hennessy said Anderson "began to brace, tense and refuse to get into the back" of his police car.

While in the back of the police car, Anderson told the officer that "he was going to find my wife, f--- her and nut in her eye," Hennessy wrote in the report.

"He continued to make other verbal threats towards my family," Hennessy wrote. "Based on his statements, it was clear that he intended to sexually assault my wife."

This is the second consecutive offseason that Anderson has been in trouble with the law in South Florida.

Anderson was arrested at a Miami music festival last May on charges of resisting arrest and obstruction of justice.

"You know the truth will come to the light. You know I am not a bad person," Anderson told Local 10 News as he left the jail Friday. "I am not a bad kid. You know things happen all the time. It is sad, because people lose their lives to things like this all the time in our country, you know?"

The 24-year-old undrafted receiver signed with the Jets in 2016 after playing college football at Temple University.

Anderson, who grew up in South Florida and played football at South Plantation High School, has amassed 1,528 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in two seasons with the Jets.

He led the team in receiving during the 2017 season, catching 63 passes for 941 yards and seven touchdowns.

