Principal identifies teen killed in crash as missing Johnson High School student

SAN ANTONIO - The principal of Johnson High School identified a teen found dead in a car wrecked in a drainage ditch as a 17-year-old student who was last seen Friday.

According to Johnson High School principal Gary Comalander, Kyle Loveday was found dead in an overturned vehicle Sunday afternoon. However, the medical examiner's office has not yet officially confirmed the identity of the driver.

Deputies said a jogger was running in the 22800 block of Bulverde Road around 12:30 p.m. when she discovered an overturned car in the drainage ditch. The woman called 911, and when first responders arrived on the scene, they said they found a body in the vehicle.

Authorities said that, based on the condition of the body it's clear the crash didn't occur Sunday.

Comalander, along with Loveday's friends and his family were at the scene Sunday afternoon.

According to a missing persons flyer, Loveday's last known contact with others was on Friday. He was last seen in the 22000 block of U.S. Highway 281 North, which is approximately 2 miles from where the crash scene was discovered.

Fire crews and a wrecker spent hours getting the vehicle upright and out of the ditch, which deputies estimate is between 20 and 30 feet deep. It's unclear when and how the vehicle crashed.

Authorities were unable to determine the make and model of the vehicle due to the damage but said it was a green colored, four-door sedan.

Loveday was last seen in a green four-door Volkswagen Jetta.

