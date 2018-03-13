Joy Behar apologizes for comments about Vice President Pence's faith

Joy Behar apologized on "The View" today for comments she made a month ago about Vice President Mike Pence's faith.

In a discussion about whether Pence would make a better president than Donald Trump, Behar was critical of Pence's religious beliefs, saying, "Like I said before, it's one thing to talk to Jesus, it's another thing when Jesus talks to you. That's called mental illness if I'm not correct ... hearing voices."

Watch the clip from today's show here:

Vice President Mike Pence was interviewed by Sean Hannity on the Fox News network Monday and said Behar called him to apologize and he has forgiven her.

"One of the things my faith teaches me is grace; forgive as you've been forgiven,” Pence told Hannity.

Watch the segment from February 13 here:

