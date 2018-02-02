Judge says 'no way' she'll punish father who charged Nassar

EATON COUNTY, Mich. - Randall Margraves isn't going to face any repercussions for charging Larry Nassar at his sentencing hearing Friday.

"There is no way this court is going to issue any type of punishment due to the circumstances of this case," Eaton County Circuit Judge Janice Cunningham said, according to a Lansing State Journal report.

Social media also stands with Margraves in overwhelming support of the father who rushed Larry Nassar at a sentencing hearing on Friday.

GoFundMe accounts have already started popping up on Margraves' behalf to help pay any legal fees he might incur.

Be wary before you start sending money, however; there’s no way to check the validity of these accounts.

Margraves charged Nassar after two of this three daughters gave their victim impact statements.

