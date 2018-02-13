Julie Mott's family asking for $2.5 million in lawsuit

SAN ANTONIO - Lawyers representing Julie Mott's family asked a jury Tuesday to award the family $2.5 million as compensation over the loss of their daughter's body by a funeral home.

During closing arguments, Mott family lawyers argued that Mission Park Funeral Home was negligent and violated the family's trust when they lost care, custody and control of Mott's body in August 2015.

The plaintiff's lawyers argued that claims of Mott's body being stolen by her former boyfriend could not be supported, and said that more than likely, it was an employee of a subcontractor hired to move the body to a crematorium that could have stolen the body.

Mott's lawyers also said that Mission Park's security was inadequate and staff training was insufficient.

Lawyers for the funeral home countered that the plaintiff's lawyers played on the jurors' emotion and said the facts support their case.

Funeral home lawyers said that Mission Park could not have foreseen the body being stolen and insisted that all proper procedures were followed in the care, custody and control of Mott's body.

In order to return a verdict, the jury must answer a series of five questions.

A civil trial is unlike a criminal trial, where a jury returns a guilty or not guilty verdict.

