Jury views dash cam footage of chase that led to fatal shooting of SAPD Officer Robert Deckard

SAN ANTONIO - With eyes intently fixed on a giant courtroom video screen, jurors in the capital murder trial of Shawn Puente, 34, on Wednesday watched dramatic dash camera video of a high-speed police chase.

That chase ended in the early morning hours of Dec. 8, 2013, with the death of San Antonio police Officer Robert Deckard.

The video was recorded by the dash camera of Detective Brent Lively, who was following Deckard’s patrol car during the chase that began in San Antonio and ended in Atascosa County.

Deckard and Lively were trying to stop Puente and his companion, Jenevieve Ramos, 28. The pair were suspects in a convenience store robbery in San Antonio.

During the chase that reached speeds of over 100 mph, Puente fired several shots at Deckard’s patrol car, officials said.

A single shot penetrated the windshield, striking Deckard in the head. His car crashed on Interstate 37 in Atascosa County, and the suspects continued to speed away, officials said.

Deckard died 13 days later in the hospital.

During testimony on Wednesday, Lively was asked if Deckard ever considered stopping the pursuit. He answered with a firm "no."

The plan, he testified, was "to do whatever it took to stop these guys."

Puente and Ramos were arrested a short time later just outside the Wilson County community of Poth. Both were charged with capital murder.

Ramos remains jailed while awaiting trial. Like Puente, the state is seeking the death penalty in her case.

Testimony is expected to resume on Thursday in Judge Donna Rayes State District Court in Jourdanton.

